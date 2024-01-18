Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJRM Meets Rotary Club of Guam [Image 2 of 2]

    CJRM Meets Rotary Club of Guam

    GUAM

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TUMON, Guam (Jan. 18, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, meets with members of the Rotary Club of Guam at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Jan. 18.

    During the meeting, Huffman shared his priorities in the region, military updates, and some of his experiences over the course of his career. Rotarians shared their thoughts and posed questions to the admiral about the future of the military’s presence in Guam.

    (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

