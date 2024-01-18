CJRM Meets Rotary Club of Guam

TUMON, Guam (Jan. 18, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, meets with members of the Rotary Club of Guam at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Jan. 18.



During the meeting, Huffman shared his priorities in the region, military updates, and some of his experiences over the course of his career. Rotarians shared their thoughts and posed questions to the admiral about the future of the military’s presence in Guam.



(U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

