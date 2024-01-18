Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Attend Security Training

    AT SEA

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marissa Johnson 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240116-N-RD316-1044 AT SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Weirich, a native of Camarillo, California, conducts a presentation on shipboard security standards for new Sailors in the forecastle of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marissa A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 00:57
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Attend Security Training, by PO3 Marissa Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

