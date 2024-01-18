USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Attend Security Training

240116-N-RD316-1044 AT SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Weirich, a native of Camarillo, California, conducts a presentation on shipboard security standards for new Sailors in the forecastle of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marissa A. Johnson)

