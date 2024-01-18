Therapy dogs visit Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office

Nancy Taylor (left) an administrative assistant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and Tami Mahaffey (middle) supervisory logistics manager from the USACE Fort Worth District, visit with a therapy dog at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 23:13
|Photo ID:
|8202640
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-UH046-1002
|Resolution:
|5646x4427
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
