Nancy Taylor (left) an administrative assistant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and Tami Mahaffey (middle) supervisory logistics manager from the USACE Fort Worth District, visit with a therapy dog at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 23:13 Photo ID: 8202640 VIRIN: 240118-A-UH046-1002 Resolution: 5646x4427 Size: 3.52 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Therapy dogs visit Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office [Image 4 of 4], by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.