BUSAN, Republic of Korea—Members of Military Sealift Command Office Korea (MSCO Korea), 837th Transportation Battalion, and Combined Forces Command Korea, pose in front of MSC's large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ship USNS POMEROY (T-AKR 316) during a visit to MSCO Korea at Pier 8 in Busan, ROK, Dec. 18, 2024. The visit played a pivotal role in strengthening the bond between U.S. and ROK forces and enabling senior leadership to gain a better understand of the mission of MSC. MSCO Korea provides logistics, strategic sealift, and specialized support for the U.S. Department of Defense in the Korea Theater of Operations through coordinating and executing MSC vessel port visits and operations to include the movement of cargo, ammunition, and fuels in support of U.S. forces deployed to Korea and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 21:38 Photo ID: 8202603 VIRIN: 240119-N-IX266-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.22 MB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Forces Command Korea Tours Military Sealift Command in Korea [Image 3 of 3], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.