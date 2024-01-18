Combined Forces Command Korea Tours Military Sealift Command in Korea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea—Members of Military Sealift Command Office Korea (MSCO Korea), 837th Transportation Battalion, and Combined Forces Command Korea, pose in front of MSC's large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ship USNS POMEROY (T-AKR 316) during a visit to MSCO Korea at Pier 8 in Busan, ROK, Dec. 18, 2024. The visit played a pivotal role in strengthening the bond between U.S. and ROK forces and enabling senior leadership to gain a better understand of the mission of MSC. MSCO Korea provides logistics, strategic sealift, and specialized support for the U.S. Department of Defense in the Korea Theater of Operations through coordinating and executing MSC vessel port visits and operations to include the movement of cargo, ammunition, and fuels in support of U.S. forces deployed to Korea and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 21:38
    Location: BUSAN, KR
