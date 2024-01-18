A member in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) secures a drainage line under a spectacle blind to remove residual fuel into a barrel at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Jan. 18, 2024, Halawa, Hawaii. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 18:51 Photo ID: 8202534 VIRIN: 240118-A-EE372-1095 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.25 MB Location: HALAWA, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-RH Continues Residual Fuel Removal at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.