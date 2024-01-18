Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Advancement Exam hopes for NMCSD Sailor [Image 2 of 2]

    CPO Advancement Exam hopes for NMCSD Sailor

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.0038

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2024) The basketball court at Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) gym was converted to a test center as more than 130 first class petty officers were administered the FY 2024 Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Advancement Exam. Chief Hospital Corpsman Jessica Ruisi (R), NMCSD's Directorate for Mental Health senior enlisted leader, helps administer the exam. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

