Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

Rear Admiral Thomas R. "TR" Buchanan, Commander, Submarine Group Ten, (center) poses for a photo after a pass-in-review ceremony inside Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command, Jan. 4, 2024. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O’Grady)

