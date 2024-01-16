Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.08.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A crew member from Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley conducting helicopter operations with a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew in the Bering Sea, January 8, 2024.

    These helicopter operations included Helicopter in Flight Refueling (HIFR) training. During this HIFR training the cutter crew and helicopter crew refueled the helicopter while it maintained a hover over the flight deck of the cutter.

    The HIFR method is used to refuel helicopters too large to be accommodated on the flight deck, or when flight deck motion is out of limits. Another added benefit of a HIFR method of refueling in the Bering Sea, is that a helicopter engaged in an urgent medevac or search and rescue case may refuel relatively quickly while remaining airborne. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley crewmembers

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Location: US
