U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brenden Barker, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron phase crew chief, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 16, 2023. Barker and his team perform interval inspections on U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons to increase their lifespan and maintain the operational readiness of the 20th Fighter Wing’s combat fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8200037
|VIRIN:
|240116-F-VV695-1019
|Resolution:
|4965x3546
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron Weasel of the Week, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT