Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th Fighter Generation Squadron Weasel of the Week

    77th Fighter Generation Squadron Weasel of the Week

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brenden Barker, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron phase crew chief, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 16, 2023. Barker and his team perform interval inspections on U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons to increase their lifespan and maintain the operational readiness of the 20th Fighter Wing’s combat fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8200037
    VIRIN: 240116-F-VV695-1019
    Resolution: 4965x3546
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron Weasel of the Week, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw Air Force Base
    Weasel of the Week
    77th Fighter Generation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT