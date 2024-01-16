The Armed Services Blood Program will hold a blood drive Jan. 24, 2024 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who wants to donate can visit www.militarydonor.com and use the sponsor code MCNAMARA to make an appointment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.0243 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 10:07 Photo ID: 8200035 VIRIN: 430117-O-OH989-3100 Resolution: 2560x1440 Size: 421.7 KB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commentary: Make a resolution to save a life this January by donating blood, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.