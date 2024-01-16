The Armed Services Blood Program will hold a blood drive Jan. 24, 2024 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who wants to donate can visit www.militarydonor.com and use the sponsor code MCNAMARA to make an appointment.
Commentary: Make a resolution to save a life this January by donating blood
