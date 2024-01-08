5th ANGLICO Conducts CASEVAC with JGSDF

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, evacuate a simulated casualty to a CH-53 Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during casualty evacuation training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, December 15, 2023. CASEVAC training is conducted to familiarize ground element military members with the procedures for contacting and directing air support to evacuate wounded patients to a higher level of care for further medical treatment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kira Ducato)

