EWA BEACH, Hawaii – A community liaison officer from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, seated, shares information about the Navy’s Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring program with a Hawaii resident during a night market at Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2024. The Navy hosts the monthly booth at various locations to keep the public informed about the program, and how to read drinking water results on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Safe Waters website. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 21:11 Photo ID: 8199558 VIRIN: 240110-N-MK588-1002 Resolution: 5476x4244 Size: 3.2 MB Location: EWA BEACH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii Community Engagement [Image 3 of 3], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.