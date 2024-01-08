Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM Change of Command [Image 6 of 8]

    USSPACECOM Change of Command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner 

    United States Space Command

    240110- N-TP834-2382
    U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, provides remarks at the U.S. Space Command Change of Command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base. Colo., Jan. 10, 2024. During the event, U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, relinquished command to U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting. Whiting now leads the next generation of joint space warfighters. USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner, Jr

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8199199
    VIRIN: 240110-N-TP834-2382
    Resolution: 1500x999
    Size: 811.54 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    This work, USSPACECOM Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 John Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Change of Command
    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    U.S. Space Command
    USSPACECOM

