A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs a practice airshow performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023. The F-35 Demo Team performs rehearsal flights regularly to maintain flying certifications and to uphold and maintain their mission and Air Force recruiting standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:11 Photo ID: 8199067 VIRIN: 240111-F-CL785-2012 Resolution: 4894x3496 Size: 8.81 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Routine F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.