    Routine F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 12 of 15]

    Routine F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs a practice airshow performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023. The F-35 Demo Team performs rehearsal flights regularly to maintain flying certifications and to uphold and maintain their mission and Air Force recruiting standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:11
    Photo ID: 8199067
    VIRIN: 240111-F-CL785-2012
    Resolution: 4894x3496
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    airshow
    F-35A
    388th FW
    F-35 Demo Team
    F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team

