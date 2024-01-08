Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Naval Community College Updates Partnership With Western Governors University with Competency-Based Education Program

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Title over image of hand holding up cybersecurity icons. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. (Graphic Illustration by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 12:20
    Photo ID: 8198890
    VIRIN: 240112-N-YC738-1002
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 592.21 KB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Naval Community College Updates Partnership With Western Governors University with Competency-Based Education Program, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cybersecurity
    Education
    Data Analytics
    USNCC
    CBE

