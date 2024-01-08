US Naval Community College Updates Partnership With Western Governors University with Competency-Based Education Program

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College updated its contract with Western Governors University to offer competency-based education associate degree programs January 9, 2023.



This new agreement provides active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant associate degree through a self-paced CBE model.



The enhanced agreement allows students to take four or more courses in a six-month period. This means that students who demonstrate mastery of a subject can move to the next course and earn their degree in a manner that aligns with their industry knowledge and time allowance.



“We are excited to provide a CBE model that gives our enlisted service members the flexibility needed to complete their naval-relevant degree in a way that allows them to demonstrate competency in subjects they have already mastered, and proceed with further learning at their own pace,” said President Randi Cosentino, Ed.D., of USNCC. “No two students are the same, so it makes sense to provide a program tailored to the demands of the students. This will make our Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard even more efficient and performance-focused – ultimately improving missions and achieving results for the nation.”.”



Those students in the current WGU Associate of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance or the Associate of Science in Data Analytics, will be transitioned to the new agreement starting February 1, 2024. Previously accepted applicants who have not yet started with WGU will begin their new courses February 1, 2024, or later.



As USNCC expands its portfolio of available degree programs, the new agreement will enable the introduction of additional CBE associate degrees in the future.



“This change allows our USNCC students to leverage WGU’s revolutionary self-paced education model to accelerate their goal of earning their associate degree,” said retired Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, Ph.D., senior director for Military Engagement at WGU. “This benefits not only the students but also their respective services by better preparing them to defend our nation,"



WGU is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. As USNCC completes its own accreditation process that typically takes two to three years, WGU will be the primary degree grantor for these associate degree programs, ensuring the service members who graduate from this program receive a transferable degree from an accredited institution.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu.

