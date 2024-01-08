USS Mason Conducts a Vertical Replenishment with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian

240108-N-CK669-1100 RED SEA (Jan. 8, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, drops off pallets of supplies to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a vertical replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) while the ships operate in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea, Jan. 8. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

