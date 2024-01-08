Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mason Conducts a Vertical Replenishment with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Mason Conducts a Vertical Replenishment with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian

    RED SEA

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240108-N-CK669-1100 RED SEA (Jan. 8, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, drops off pallets of supplies to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a vertical replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) while the ships operate in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea, Jan. 8. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 07:09
    Photo ID: 8198710
    VIRIN: 240108-N-CK669-1100
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mason Conducts a Vertical Replenishment with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Sea
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS Mason
    CMF
    OPG
    CTF 153

