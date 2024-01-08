Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commodores perform at 2024 U.S. Navy Band Saxophone Symposium [Image 1 of 9]

    Commodores perform at 2024 U.S. Navy Band Saxophone Symposium

    FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240113-N-NO246-9284 FAIRFAX, Va. (January 13, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.. The Navy Band presented this concert at its annual Saxophone Symposium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 14:33
    Photo ID: 8198292
    VIRIN: 240113-N-NO246-9284
    Resolution: 6577x4389
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commodores perform at 2024 U.S. Navy Band Saxophone Symposium [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Saxophone
    Commodores
    Navy Music

