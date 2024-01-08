USS Gravely Conducts Fly-by with VP-9

An EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, conducts a fly-by alongside the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) Jan. 1. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

Date Taken: 01.01.2024 Date Posted: 01.15.2024 Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY