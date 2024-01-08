Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gravely Conducts Fly-by with VP-9

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    An EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, conducts a fly-by alongside the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) Jan. 1. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 07:11
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gravely Conducts Fly-by with VP-9 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

