Soldiers from the 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), establish a forward arming and refueling point (F.A.R.P) at the Millington-Memphis Airport to conduct refueling and resupply on January 13, 2024, during a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault into the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, LA. This exercise is intended to test and strengthen the unit's readiness. Close to 80 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY, will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault onto the training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There are four forward arming and refueling points (FARP): Millington, TN, Oxford, MS, Monroe, LA, and Alexandria, LA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2024 23:02 Photo ID: 8198103 VIRIN: 240113-A-MJ406-7161 Resolution: 7008x3944 Size: 11.22 MB Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 96th Aviation Support Battalion establishes a FARP at Millington-Memphis Airport | LLAASLT [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.