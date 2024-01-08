USS John Finn Conducts CIWS Shoot

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2024) Gunners Mate 2nd Class Collin Dunn, left, from Detroit, Michigan, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nadine Kilgore from Tampa, Florida, observe a closed-in weapon system (CIWS) live-fire weapon shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 12. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
