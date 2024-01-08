PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) fight a simulated fire during a damage control drill in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 13. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2024 04:39
|Photo ID:
|8197832
|VIRIN:
|240113-N-YS413-1094
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|905.17 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn Conducts DC Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
