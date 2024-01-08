USS John Finn Conducts DC Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) fight a simulated fire during a damage control drill in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 13. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

