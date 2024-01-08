Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE continues the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Mission [Image 2 of 5]

    USACE continues the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Mission

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Carol Vernon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues on the critical public facility as part of the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery mission. Contractors will place 337 modular units to form ten large and 20 small classrooms. Besides the classrooms, the campus will include three restrooms, one administration building, one learning center, and one combination dining and food service center. As of Jan. 8, 2024, 300 units are on site and ready for placement. The modular school is a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which served the students of Lahaina since 1913.

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires
    King Kamehameha III Elementary School

