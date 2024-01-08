231130-N-OC333-2040 NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT (Nov. 30, 2023) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Noah Christopher poses for a photo in front of Aspen Lodge on board Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Nov. 30, 2023. Known formally as Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Camp David is the President’s country residence maintained and operated by U.S. Navy personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:13 Photo ID: 8197271 VIRIN: 231130-N-OC333-2031 Resolution: 5964x3968 Size: 1001.87 KB Location: CATOCTIN PARK, MD, US Hometown: AKRON, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Akron Native Selected as Camp David’s Bluejacket of the Year, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.