    Akron Native Selected as Camp David’s Bluejacket of the Year

    CATOCTIN PARK, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    Naval Support Facility Thurmont

    231130-N-OC333-2040 NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT (Nov. 30, 2023) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Noah Christopher poses for a photo in front of Aspen Lodge on board Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Nov. 30, 2023. Known formally as Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Camp David is the President’s country residence maintained and operated by U.S. Navy personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:13
    Photo ID: 8197271
    VIRIN: 231130-N-OC333-2031
    Resolution: 5964x3968
    Size: 1001.87 KB
    Location: CATOCTIN PARK, MD, US
    Hometown: AKRON, OH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Akron Native Selected as Camp David’s Bluejacket of the Year, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bluejacket of the Year
    Camp David
    NSF Thurmont

