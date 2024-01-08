NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT – Equipment Operator 3rd Class Noah Christopher, from Akron, Ohio, was announced as Naval Support Facility Thurmont’s Bluejacket of the Year (BJOY) at the Presidential Retreat Camp David, Nov. 17.



As part of the command’s public works department, Christopher is responsible for maintaining the appearance and beautification of the President’s private mountain retreat. BJOY is an award typically received by the top-performing Sailor from the ranks of Seaman Recruit to Petty Officer Third Class.



“I was pumped to find out I was selected and it really made my day,” said Christopher. “There are so many good people up here at camp, so being recognized as one of the best really feels awesome.”



Christopher said he takes great pride in the work he does and knows he and his team hold a large amount of responsibility. He said he especially enjoys maintaining the President’s golfing area on the campground.



“Every time the President, First Family, or foreign leaders come to Camp David, they see the work we do out here,” said Christopher. “It gives me a sense of accomplishment knowing that I’m partly responsible for making sure it’s a success each time.”



NSF Thurmont is Christopher’s first duty station, and he said he learned a lot of things here that led to him being selected as the BJOY.



“Always having a positive attitude goes a long way,” said Christopher. “I’ve learned to take every opportunity that comes my way and never turn down the hard jobs.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:13 Story ID: 461796 Location: CATOCTIN PARK, MD, US Hometown: AKRON, OH, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Akron Native Selected as Camp David’s Bluejacket of the Year, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.