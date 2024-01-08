Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Army’s First Long Range Fires Battalion Activates Second MRC Battery [Image 3 of 3]

    The Army’s First Long Range Fires Battalion Activates Second MRC Battery

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force stand in formation during the unit’s activation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 10, 2024. Delta Battery is the second battery activated as part of the 1st Long-Range Fires Battalion in support of Multi-Domain Operations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Michael Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:46
    Photo ID: 8197112
    VIRIN: 240111-A-NH731-1003
    Resolution: 1776x1184
    Size: 453.95 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army’s First Long Range Fires Battalion Activates Second MRC Battery [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Army’s First Long Range Fires Battalion Activates Second MRC Battery
    The Army’s First Long Range Fires Battalion Activates Second MRC Battery
    The Army’s First Long Range Fires Battalion Activates Second MRC Battery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Army&rsquo;s First Long Range Fires Battalion Activates Second MRC Battery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    U.S. Army
    Department of the Army
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT