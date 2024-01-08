The Army’s First Long Range Fires Battalion Activates Second MRC Battery

U.S. Army Soldiers from Delta Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force stand in formation during the unit’s activation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 10, 2024. Delta Battery is the second battery activated as part of the 1st Long-Range Fires Battalion in support of Multi-Domain Operations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Michael Lopez)

