Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 53 migrants to Dominican Republic [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard repatriates 53 migrants to Dominican Republic

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    01.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier’s small boat approaches a Dominican Republic Navy vessel during the repatriation of 53 migrants to Dominican Republic, Jan. 12, 2023. The migrant group was interdicted in the Mona Passage by Puerto Rico Police marine units, the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection multi-role enforcement aircraft the night of Jan. 10, 2024 near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. (Dominican Republic Navy courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 13:05
    Photo ID: 8196992
    VIRIN: 241212-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 177.43 KB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 53 migrants to Dominican Republic [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates 53 migrants to Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard repatriates 53 migrants to Dominican Republic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    migrant interdiction
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT