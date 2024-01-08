School of Advanced Air and Space Studies Change of Command 2024

On January 5, 2024, a significant change of command ceremony occurred at Husband Auditorium on Maxwell Air Force Base. Dr. Mark Conversino, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Air University, led the rendition of the national anthem, and Lieutenant General Andrea Tullos, Commander and President, Air University, served as the residing speaker. The event marked the transition of leadership for the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, where Colonel Jason Trew handed over command to Colonel Robert O'Keefe. The ceremony was attended by numerous military leaders and their families, and also live streamed over social media, signifying the importance of the occasion and the continuity of leadership within the unit. Maxwell AFB, Ala. - (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)

