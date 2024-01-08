Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH, NCTF-RH, Omidyar Fellows Discuss Upcoming Red Hill Defueling Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    JTF-RH, NCTF-RH, Omidyar Fellows Discuss Upcoming Red Hill Defueling Operations

    JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, and additional leaders from JTF-RH and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill meet with the Omidyar Fellows in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. JTF-RH begins the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons, Monday, Jan. 15. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

