JTF-RH, NCTF-RH, Omidyar Fellows Discuss Upcoming Red Hill Defueling Operations

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, and additional leaders from JTF-RH and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill meet with the Omidyar Fellows in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. JTF-RH begins the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons, Monday, Jan. 15. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Location: JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US