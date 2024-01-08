Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Infusion Services Clinic opens at BAMC

    New Infusion Services Clinic opens at BAMC

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Daniel J. Calderón 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    From left, Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Rogers, Brooke Army Medical Center Infusion Services noncommissioned officer in charge, Air Force Col. Jeffrey McClean, BAMC Department of Medicine chief, Air Force Col. Heather Yun, BAMC deputy commander for medical services, Veronica Newton, Infusion Services chief nursing officer in charge, BAMC Commander Army Col. Mark Stackle, and Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Morgan Jordan, Infusion Services Clinic chief, cut the ribbon officially opening the new Infusion Services Clinic, BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 10:41
    Photo ID: 8195418
    VIRIN: 240108-O-TV651-1438
    Resolution: 4583x3050
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Infusion Services Clinic opens at BAMC, by Daniel J. Calderón, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Infusion Services Clinic opens at BAMC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    DHA
    Defense Health Agency
    Infusion Therapy Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT