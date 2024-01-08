New Infusion Services Clinic opens at BAMC

Photo By Daniel J. Calderón | From left, Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Rogers, Brooke Army Medical Center Infusion Services...... read more read more Photo By Daniel J. Calderón | From left, Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Rogers, Brooke Army Medical Center Infusion Services noncommissioned officer in charge, Air Force Col. Jeffrey McClean, BAMC Department of Medicine chief, Air Force Col. Heather Yun, BAMC deputy commander for medical services, Veronica Newton, Infusion Services chief nursing officer in charge, BAMC Commander Army Col. Mark Stackle, and Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Morgan Jordan, Infusion Services Clinic chief, cut the ribbon officially opening the new Infusion Services Clinic, BAMC, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 11, 2024) – Brooke Army Medical Center officially opened its new Infusion Services Clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 8.



Infusion therapy involves the administration of drugs directly into the bloodstream to treat several medical conditions. It is a vital treatment option for many patients with chronic or complex conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease.



“Infusion therapy is a growing capability within military medicine,” said Army Col. Mark Stackle, BAMC commander. “To have the ability to deliver this therapy here within the walls of BAMC really provides a lot more convenience for our patients. Until now, we had to send a large number of our patients downtown to get this service.”



The new state-of-the-art space allows BAMC to expand infusion therapy services from five chairs to 13, providing patients access to care within the military healthcare system. The new space enables patients to recline in comfortable chairs and watch TV as they receive their treatment.



Over the past 10 years, the Infusion Clinic, which was located with hematology/oncology, has increased from treating an average of 100 patients monthly to more than 200 each month. With this move and expansion, the capacity will more than double.



“This is one small example of what we do here at Brooke Army Medical Center,” Stackle said. “We want to continue to remain at the forefront of medical care not only here in San Antonio but across the entire military healthcare system.”



Air Force Col. Jeffrey McClean, Department of Medicine chief, was impressed by how quickly the new infusion clinic came to fruition, after proposing the expansion in July 2023.



“To get something done and to really make it happen and to put this whole thing together was a lot of work and there were times when it didn’t seem like it was going to happen, but we had a great team,” McClean said, crediting the efforts of Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Morgan Jordan, Infusion Services Clinic chief; Veronica Newton, Infusion Services chief nursing officer in charge; and Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Rogers, Infusion Services noncommissioned officer in charge, for their efforts.



“Thank you for leading the charge to spreadhead this effort,” the commander added, thanking the staff who worked to make the new Infusion Services Clinic possible.



Stackle also addressed the patients saying, “It really is a tremendous privilege that you trust us to provide care to you. We take that responsibility and that honor very seriously and it means a lot to us.”