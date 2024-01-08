Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Pascale JnBaptiste

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pascale JnBaptiste, 51st Fighter Wing Command Post senior emergency action controller, poses for a portrait at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 9, 2024. JnBaptiste plays a vital role in safeguarding the 51st FW by receiving and disseminating critical information around the clock to base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
