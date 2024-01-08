Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Pascale JnBaptiste [Image 2 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Pascale JnBaptiste

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pascale JnBaptiste, 51st Fighter Wing Command Post senior emergency action controller, poses for a portrait at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 9, 2024. JnBaptiste plays a vital role in safeguarding the 51st FW by receiving and disseminating critical information around the clock to base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Pascale JnBaptiste [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inspection
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    Excellence In All We Do
    51st Munitions Squadron
    Mustang of the Week

