U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pascale JnBaptiste, 51st Fighter Wing Command Post senior emergency action controller, poses for a portrait at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 9, 2024. JnBaptiste plays a vital role in safeguarding the 51st FW by receiving and disseminating critical information around the clock to base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 20:26 Photo ID: 8194896 VIRIN: 240109-F-OS908-1034 Resolution: 6582x4393 Size: 2.69 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Pascale JnBaptiste [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.