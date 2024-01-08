Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter training conducted for Ft Hamilton Community [Image 2 of 3]

    Active Shooter training conducted for Ft Hamilton Community

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Kevin Thomas, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton emergency manager for the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, conducted active shooter training on January 8th, in the garrison theater for civilian personnel and military service members stationed at the garrison. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

