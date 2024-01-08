Missouri Sailor earns Honors as NMFSC Command Career Counselor of the Year

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 8, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Dana Connor, of Barnett, Mo., assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), was recognized by Rear. Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), as the Command Career Counselor of the Year at NMFSC headquarters. As the Hospital Corpsman “A” School career counselor, Connor was instrumental in the expeditious detailing process of 5,500 new accessions Sailors annually to operational “C” Schools, and reserve billets across the Fleet. For her meritorious service, Connor was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Zachery Pommer, NMFSC)

