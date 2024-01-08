CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass Visits Utah Air National Guard

The 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, JoAnne S. Bass, visited Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base on Jan. 6-7, 2024. Chief Bass participated in a base tour where she heard from subject matter experts about the mission capabilities and accomplishments of the 151st Wing. Afterward, she attended the Utah Air Guard Airmen of the Year Banquet, where Bass gave the keynote speech and celebrated with the Airmen of the Year award winners.

