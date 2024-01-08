U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to various units conducted the Joint Aircraft Load Planning Course at the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) in Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 10, 2024. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 09:11 Photo ID: 8194256 VIRIN: 240110-A-QM436-2082 Resolution: 8000x5333 Size: 18.8 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CATC Joint Aircraft Load Planning Course [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.