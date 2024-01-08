Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Joint Aircraft Load Planning Course [Image 7 of 8]

    CATC Joint Aircraft Load Planning Course

    BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to various units conducted the Joint Aircraft Load Planning Course at the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) in Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 10, 2024. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 09:11
