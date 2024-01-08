Always Training: Marines Refine Close Quarters Combat Skills Underway

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dalton Cooper, a rifleman assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of New Orleans, holds rear security during close quarters combat drills aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 5, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

