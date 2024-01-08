USS Mason Conducts Routine Bridge Operations in Support of Operation Prosperity Guardian

240105-N-CK669-2034 RED SEA (Jan. 05, 2024) Cmdr. Justin Smith, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), addresses the crew over the ship’s 1 Main Circuit (1MC) from the bridge while the ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea, Jan. 5. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

