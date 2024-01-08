Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Squad Photo Illustrations [Image 2 of 2]

    Squad Photo Illustrations

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2001

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. doctrine defines a squad as an organization larger than a team, but smaller than a section.
    "I come from a long line of military and I’d always heard before I joined that you’ll be closer with the people you went to boot camp with than the people you’d gone to school with your whole life. Nobody can really prepare you for how true that is, and that is something I’d been searching for my whole life – a really tight-knit family bond", said Marine Pfc. Ashlynn Thompson. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Spc. Seth Cohen)

