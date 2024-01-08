Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, serves as the keynote speaker at the 36th annual Surface Navy Association symposium.

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Howes 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    ARLINGTON, Va. - Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, serves as the keynote speaker at the 36th annual Surface Navy Association symposium, Jan. 9, 2024. Caudle addressed the crowd on the importance of the U.S. Navy's surface force, highlighting recent events around the globe and the outstanding Sailors who are serving our nation and defending our homeland.

    USFFC
    Daryl Caudle

