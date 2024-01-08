ARLINGTON, Va. - Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, serves as the keynote speaker at the 36th annual Surface Navy Association symposium, Jan. 9, 2024. Caudle addressed the crowd on the importance of the U.S. Navy's surface force, highlighting recent events around the globe and the outstanding Sailors who are serving our nation and defending our homeland.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 20:11 Photo ID: 8193881 VIRIN: 240109-N-CQ682-8221 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 9.98 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, serves as the keynote speaker at the 36th annual Surface Navy Association symposium. [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.