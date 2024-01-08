Port Dawgs welcome new commander

Col. Kelly Quidley, 507th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron command guidon to Lt. Col. Brandon Fletcher Jan. 7, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)
