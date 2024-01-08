Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Dawgs welcome new commander [Image 2 of 4]

    Port Dawgs welcome new commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Kelly Quidley, 507th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron command guidon to Lt. Col. Brandon Fletcher Jan. 7, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

    Port Dawgs
    Okies
    507 ARW
    AFReserve

