Soldiers from the U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams helped to conceptualize, coordinate and create a backpack that helps them to provide theater-level confirmation and identification of radiological materials more quickly in a tactical environment. The new backpack supports radiological detection operations with Ortec High Purity Germanium (HPGe) detectors. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8193617
|VIRIN:
|231026-A-NA594-1054
|Resolution:
|2499x2161
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VA, US
This work, Army team leverages expertise to increase readiness for radiological detection missions [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Steven Modugno, identified by DVIDS
Army team leverages expertise to increase readiness for radiological detection missions
