Army team leverages expertise to increase readiness for radiological detection missions

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams helped to conceptualize, coordinate and create a backpack that helps them to provide theater-level confirmation and identification of radiological materials more quickly in a tactical environment. The new backpack supports radiological detection operations with Ortec High Purity Germanium (HPGe) detectors. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.

