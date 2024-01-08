Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army team leverages expertise to increase readiness for radiological detection missions [Image 3 of 3]

    Army team leverages expertise to increase readiness for radiological detection missions

    JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Maj. Steven Modugno 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams helped to conceptualize, coordinate and create a backpack that helps them to provide theater-level confirmation and identification of radiological materials more quickly in a tactical environment. The new backpack supports radiological detection operations with Ortec High Purity Germanium (HPGe) detectors. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 14:58
    VIRIN: 231026-A-NA594-1054
    Location: JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, VA, US
    This work, Army team leverages expertise to increase readiness for radiological detection missions [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Steven Modugno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Nuclear Disablement Team
    20th CBRNE Command
    C5ISR Center
    new backpack

