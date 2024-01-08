Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th ABW, Turkish partners conduct FOD walk [Image 4 of 4]

    39th ABW, Turkish partners conduct FOD walk

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Turkish air force members pose for a group photo on the flightline at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 4 2023. Ensuring the upkeep of the flightline enables Incirlik AB to remain ready and reliable for contingency operations, not only for U.S. forces but also for our host nation and NATO partners, further strengthening our partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 08:38
    Photo ID: 8193170
    VIRIN: 240104-F-AP057-1317
    Resolution: 5079x2857
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW, Turkish partners conduct FOD walk [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th ABW, Turkish partners conduct FOD walk
    39th ABW, Turkish partners conduct FOD walk
    39th ABW, Turkish partners conduct FOD walk
    39th ABW, Turkish partners conduct FOD walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    turkey
    Air Force
    partnership
    39abw
    turaf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT