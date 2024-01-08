39th ABW, Turkish partners conduct FOD walk

U.S. Air Force and Turkish air force members pose for a group photo on the flightline at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 4 2023. Ensuring the upkeep of the flightline enables Incirlik AB to remain ready and reliable for contingency operations, not only for U.S. forces but also for our host nation and NATO partners, further strengthening our partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

