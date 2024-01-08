The adjutant general of Iowa, Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn gives the state flag to 2nd Lt. Lindsey Fuller, a platoon leader with the 186th Military Police Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, during a send-off ceremony at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, Jan. 7, 2024. Approximately 20 Soldiers from the 186th Military Police Company are deploying to Kosovo to provide law and order support to U.S. and NATO forces during the ongoing international peacekeeping operation and promoting local and regional stability (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)

Date Taken: 01.07.2024
This work, 186th Military Police Company send-off ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SFC William Prahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.