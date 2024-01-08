Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    186th Military Police Company send-off ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    186th Military Police Company send-off ceremony

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl 

    734th Regional Support Group

    The adjutant general of Iowa, Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn gives the state flag to 2nd Lt. Lindsey Fuller, a platoon leader with the 186th Military Police Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, during a send-off ceremony at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, Jan. 7, 2024. Approximately 20 Soldiers from the 186th Military Police Company are deploying to Kosovo to provide law and order support to U.S. and NATO forces during the ongoing international peacekeeping operation and promoting local and regional stability (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    NATO
    MP
    Peacekeeping
    Kosovo
    Military Police
    Iowa Army National Guard

