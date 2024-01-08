Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2]

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240108-N-KC192-1024 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 8, 2024) Leslie Atkins, the voting assistance officer at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents how to receive an absentee ballot ahead of election season during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jan. 8, 2024. The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so from anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    This work, NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

