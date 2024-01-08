NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

240108-N-KC192-1024 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 8, 2024) Leslie Atkins, the voting assistance officer at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents how to receive an absentee ballot ahead of election season during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jan. 8, 2024. The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so from anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

