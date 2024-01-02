Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Operation Success: Missing Member Found Alive in Hakkoda Range

    JAPAN

    01.03.2024

    Participants of a search and rescue team move down the mountain after finding the missing member at Hakkoda Range, Japan, Dec. 29, 2023. The weather conditions were an obstacle, but the courage and resilience of the missing member as well as the dedication of those involved in the rescue, made the operation a true testament to the spirit of service and cooperation within the Misawa community. (Courtesy Photo)

    Misawa Air Base
    SERE
    Misawa
    Rescue Operation

