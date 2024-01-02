Rescue Operation Success: Missing Member Found Alive in Hakkoda Range

Participants of a search and rescue team move down the mountain after finding the missing member at Hakkoda Range, Japan, Dec. 29, 2023. The weather conditions were an obstacle, but the courage and resilience of the missing member as well as the dedication of those involved in the rescue, made the operation a true testament to the spirit of service and cooperation within the Misawa community. (Courtesy Photo)

