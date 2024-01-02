Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Matthew Swartz, executive director and chief of staff for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, spoke at the first meeting of 2024 for the Greater Norfolk Corporation (GNC) Executive Committee, Jan. 4, 2024.

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Mr. Matthew Swartz, executive director and chief of staff for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, spoke at the first meeting of 2024 for the Greater Norfolk Corporation (GNC) Executive Committee, Jan. 4, 2024. The mission of GNC Executive Committee is to participate in economic revitalization and development of Norfolk by coordinating resources in support of the city and its agencies.

    “I was honored and excited about the opportunity to engage with local elected officials, industry executives and academic leaders regarding the importance of the relationship between the Navy and our local communities. This relationship is critical to the ability to execute the Navy mission,” said Mr. Swartz, when asked about the significance of briefing during the GNC Executive Committee meeting. “The Norfolk and Hampton Roads community has a rich legacy as a maritime community and a tremendous history of supporting the United States Navy. Continuing to strengthen and build upon this tremendous relationship will not only enhance the quality of life and service for Sailors, civilians and their families, but also the growth, development, and quality of life of the entire community. I very much look forward to continuing this discussion”.

