Warrant Officer Andrew Stien, of the North Dakota National Guard 1st Detachment of 174th Cyber Protection Team, works on the Holiday Hack Challenge known as KringleCon, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at the Raymond J. Bohn Armory in Bismarck, N.D. KringleCon is a free global simulated game through the SysAdmin, Audit, Network, and Security(SANS) that aims at teaching and testing through hands-on cybersecurity challenges. (U.S. Army National Guards photo by Pfc. Anna Welchel, 116th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 12.09.2023
Location: BISMARCK, ND, US