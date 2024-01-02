Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KringleCon [Image 3 of 5]

    KringleCon

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Anna Welchel 

    116th Public Affairs Detachment

    Warrant Officer Andrew Stien, of the North Dakota National Guard 1st Detachment of 174th Cyber Protection Team, works on the Holiday Hack Challenge known as KringleCon, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at the Raymond J. Bohn Armory in Bismarck, N.D. KringleCon is a free global simulated game through the SysAdmin, Audit, Network, and Security(SANS) that aims at teaching and testing through hands-on cybersecurity challenges. (U.S. Army National Guards photo by Pfc. Anna Welchel, 116th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8191156
    VIRIN: 231209-Z-XK248-1007
    Resolution: 5351x3560
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KringleCon [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Anna Welchel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KringleCon
    KringleCon
    KringleCon
    KringleCon
    KringleCon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Bismarck

    North Dakota

    TAGS

    Bismarck
    SANS
    Raymond J. Bohn Armory
    KringleCon
    174th Cyber Protection Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT