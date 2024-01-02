Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philadelphia December 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    Philadelphia December 2023

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Team SFL was in Philadelphia last week attending the 2023 Veteran Shark Tank event. In addition to engaging with the event organizers, participants, and the members of the veteran and military community who were in attendance, COL Jarrett Thomas and MSG Lorena Wilson also had the opportunity to connect with Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Kenneth Wong during their trip.

    Soldier For Life

