Philadelphia December 2023

Team SFL was in Philadelphia last week attending the 2023 Veteran Shark Tank event. In addition to engaging with the event organizers, participants, and the members of the veteran and military community who were in attendance, COL Jarrett Thomas and MSG Lorena Wilson also had the opportunity to connect with Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Kenneth Wong during their trip.

