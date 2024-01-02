New York City November 2023

COL Jarrett Thomas and MSG Lorena Wilson from Team SFL were in New York City November 29-30, 2023, speaking at the CFA Society of New York's 9th Annual Veterans in Transition Symposium. They also had the chance to meet with the Fort Hamilton Garrison leadership and Dr. Kimberly McClain, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations.

